Clear skies and sunshine are expected through the weekend and Monday before some more rain chances starting on Tuesday.
Sunday and Monday will feature clear skies and high temperatures in the mid- 80s and low temperatures in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service website.
Starting Tuesday, there will be a 20% chance of rain in the morning, leading to a 40% chance during the day.
The forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday before the rain chances taper off into Thursday, according to the NWS.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s and the upper 70s during the week with lows in the 50s and 60s.
