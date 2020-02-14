After freezing temperatures this morning, conditions should clear up and warm up for the rest of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service website.
The upcoming weekend will be mostly clear with temperatures between 38 and 75 degrees.
Today, the low will be 38 and the high will be 54. On Saturday, the low will be 49 with a high of 64 and on Sunday the low will be 57 with a high of 75, according to the website.
Wind speeds will be between 5 and 10 mph over the weekend.
