The Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District (CUWCD) will hold a board meeting and workshop on Wednesday at the District Headquarters, 700 Kennedy Court in Belton at 1:30 p.m.
The public and interested shareholders are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Residents who desire to address the board on any matter may sign up to do so prior to this meeting.
As of Sept. 1, 2021, all provisions of the Open Meetings Act will be effective and all Texas governmental bodies subject to the Open Meetings Act must conduct their meetings in full compliance with the Open Meetings Act as written in statute:
For more information as well as formal postings of the meetings, go to the district’s website: cuwcd.org.
