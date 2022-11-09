Thanksgiving baskets will be distributed by the Salvation Army in partnership with the Greater Killeen Community Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
Drive-through distributions will be made, while supplies last, in the parking lot at New Gate Church on the corner of Second Street and Church Avenue in downtown Killeen. For more information contact the clinic at 254-618-4211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.