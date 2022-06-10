Expect closures and road work next week for a pair of busy Killeen streets.
The city’s Department of Public Works Transportation division will have street maintenance performed on Robinett Road from Watercrest Road to Elms Road from Tuesday through Saturday, weather permitting.
Also on tap, the Public Works Water and Sewer division will be closing all lanes of Westcliff Road between the addresses of 2410 and 2502 on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Work on Robinett Road will include completing asphalt overlay and milling services, which will result in various lane closures throughout the day. Entire road closures may also occur during this project, the city said in a news release. Street closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and roads will be only be open to local residents and traffic during this time period.
There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists on these roads are encouraged to use caution, obey traffic control devices and consider an alternate route during street maintenance.
The lanes on Westcliff Road will be closed because crews will be trenching across the road to provide new water services for housing being constructed, according to city officials.
Residents of nearby Belt Loop will be guided in and out of the job site on the westbound side only. All other motorists will be directed to the detours on Schwald Road and Mark Drive, with city employees at both ends of the detour to assist drivers along the detour.
Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
