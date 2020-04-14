Today will be a slightly chilly one with highs in the upper 50s and a low of 39.
On Wednesday, temps will warm up with a high near 64. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Temperatures will continue to rise later in the week and into the weekend.
Thursday’s skies are expected to be sunny, with a high near 75. Overnight temperatures will drop drastically with a low around 57.
The weekend will start with a slight chance of showers and cloudy, with a high near 71.
Friday night there will be a 20% chance of showers and mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
According to Meteorologist David Bonnette, there is a rain system approaching the area over the weekend; the impact and timing, however, are yet to be determined.
“At this point, we can’t pinpoint when exactly that system will arrive,” Bonnette said, adding the National Weather Service will know more later in the week.
Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Overnight lows around 60.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 81. Overnight lows are expected around 57.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
