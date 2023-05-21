In what promises to be a “quiet” week, meteorologists at the National Weather Service—Fort Worth said Sunday that the Killeen-area should expect warm days and seasonable nights without any severe weather in the forecast.
“Most of the activity is building up west of you,” Meteorologist Bianca Garcia said Sunday. “Unless something unusual happens, it should be a very pleasant week in Central Texas.
According to the forecast, Monday should be mostly sunny with calm south southeast winds and a high near 84.
Clouds may begin to roll in during the afternoon with light winds increasing overnight and a low around 64. Light showers may be possible overnight.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon Tuesday.
Otherwise, conditions should be mostly sunny with a high near 87 and south, southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Severe weather is possible in the overnight hours. Look for a low around 67.
Wednesday, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase to 40%. It should be mostly sunny with a high near 85 as winds move around becoming east southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Rain chances decrease to 20% under partly cloudy skies. Winds will become easterly and the low is expected around 66.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. The high will be near 84 as east winds continue at 5-10 mph. Look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 66.
Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 86. Clouds will roll in both nights as lows are expected to be 66.
Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with a high near 89.
