CNN: Four killed in plane crash near Hilltop Lakes

CNN is reporting that four people are dead after a small plane experienced engine trouble and crashed while attempting an emergency landing near Hilltop Lakes on Sunday.
The single engine plane crashed at the Hilltop Lakes Airport around 10:50 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sgt. Erik Burse told CNN.
All four occupants, two men and two women, died in the crash, according to Burse. The plane was flying out of Austin on its way to to Louisiana. Hilltop Lakes is located in Leon County.
