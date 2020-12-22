Coat, blanket drive brings in donations

Volunteers collected dozens of coats and blankets in a first time event in Killeen this week.
Westside Baptist Church coordinated the Monday event, along with New Light Lodge No. 242, which took place at the Moss Rose Community Center near downtown Killeen.
“This is the first time we’ve done it,” said Scott Johnson, one of the coordinators of the event.
Coats and blankets donated first went to the Moss Rose Center, where volunteers will clean and sterilize them before donating them to the homeless. The event was already in motion as of 2 p.m. on Monday, with an estimated 65 to 70 coats already having been donated and dropped off.
“It’s going well,” Johnson said.
Janice Taylor, with the Killeen Housing Authority, was among the volunteers helping with the drive.
“It’s a bad time,” Taylor said in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, and adding that donations of sleeping bags are also needed.
Johnson said the idea for the drive came about following a food drive which the Moss Rose Center hosted in September, which led to the suggestion of the coat and blanket drive.
To learn more about how to make a donation, contact Westside Baptist Church at 254-290-1729.
