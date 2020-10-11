Killeen City Council candidate Nina Cobb, shown with fellow candidate Ken Wilkerson, along with her campaign spiritual advisor Rev. Nicole Payne and Rev. (Dr.) David Reynolds, of Greater Vision Community Church, hosted “Prayer in the Park” late Sunday afternoon, shortly before sunset, at Long Branch Park in Killeen. Council member Debbie Nash-King and area faith leaders also attended and took part. “Prayer changes things,” Cobb said at the event, emphasizing that it was not about mixing prayer with politics, but rather it was hope that inspired her to put on the event. “It’s a motto you hear most Christians say. We want every citizen of Killeen to have hope in the election for great leaders — people of character.”
