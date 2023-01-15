At least two Killeen City Council incumbents said they will seek reelection to office when the filing period opens on Wednesday.
“Serving the city of Killeen is an honor,” Nina Cobb said. “I will seek reelection.”
Cobb is the District 3 representative. An outreach coordinator and nurse, she in May 2021 defeated Ramon Alvarez, who became an at-large member in last May’s election, beating out incumbent Mellisa Brown for the third and final at-large position.
“I am invested in the communities, people and the welfare of this city,” Cobb told the Herald in March 2021. “I believe in people working together to make their city a great place to live (and) that every citizen has a right to live in a community that offers them safety, economical housing, programs for advancement, education, employment and the best quality of life.”
Voters will also cast ballots for District 1 (Jessica Gonzalez), District 2 (Riakos Adams) and District 4 (Michael Boyd).
“I will be filing,” Adams said last week.
The filing period closes on Feb. 17, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
Neither Boyd nor Gonzalez returned messages seeking comment.
After the District 2 seat was vacated by then-Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King when she was appointed mayor in March, Adams was among four candidates to interview with council members before being appointed to fill the vacancy in a 5-0 vote. William Baumgartner, Kathryn Bradley and Monique Brand were also interviewed.
Nash-King’s appointment filled a vacancy in the mayor’s office when now-at-large Councilman Jose Segarra resigned to run for that office, as required by the city charter.
Adams, a retired Army major, served in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000 before switching to active duty from 2001 to 2017 as a military policeman. He deployed in 2003 to Iraq.
He’s also a former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“I want to serve on the Killeen City Council because I believe I can be a consensus- building, open-minded, balanced, approachable, community-loving voice for the residents of District 2,” Adams told the Herald before his appointment. “I am not an expert, but I am versed and understand the workings of the city government.”
On Tuesday, the council ordered the general election for May 6.
“The city of Killeen will conduct a general election for the offices of council member” for Districts 1-4, according to a city staff report. “On the same day, the Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College will conduct (their) general election. The agreements cover early voting and Election Day cost-sharing and obligations.”
Texas law requires school districts to conduct elections with municipalities or counties but allows separate agreements for early-voting and Election Day polling places.
“This will allow the voters the opportunity to vote in ... the college, school and city elections at one location for early voting and Election Day,” according to the staff report. “In order to effect this change, the law requires the governing bodies of each political subdivision to enter into an agreement.”
Such an agreement allows voters to cast ballots for elections in one place and reduce costs for each entity. For Killeen, the cost is estimated at $35,000, and Killeen ISD and Central Texas College will reimburse the city for its shared election costs, according to the staff report.
Neither Boyd, Cobb, Adams nor Gonzalez have responded to messages asking them whether they plan to seek another term.
DISTRICT 1
In May 2021, Gonzalez defeated Holly Teel, Angela Brown, Latriece Walton and Rosalyn Finley to win term-limited Shirley Fleming’s seat.
“I would like to see real change brought to District 1 that will benefit our citizens and ultimately the city of Killeen,” Gonzalez said at a campaign-kickoff event in February 2021.
Gonzalez has advocated for the opening of a grocery store in north Killeen following the closing of H-E-B on North Gray Street.
DISTRICT 4
In June 2021, Boyd defeated three-term incumbent Steve Harris in a runoff election. A government data collector, Boyd had been on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and Parks Masterplan Workgroup.
“Killeen has changed dramatically from what I remember in the early ’90s,” Boyd told the Herald in March 2021. “My priorities are quality of life, economic development, community vision and crime prevention. Relating to District 4, my focus is civic awareness and engagement.”
Harris was seeking his third consecutive term in District 4 — his fourth overall. He was also the District 4 representative from 2011 to 2013.
Council terms
Terms for the mayor and council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office. Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May, with mayoral and at-large candidates elected in even-numbered years, and the four district candidates elected in odd-numbered years.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Brad Buckley, in House Bill 824, has proposed allowing cities that conduct elections in May to push them to the uniform election date in November.
“This bill does not create the change in the day,” he said. “It simply opens the window for any municipality to (do so) if the citizens feel like that’s what they want to do.”
The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website.
