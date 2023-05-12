While the sounds of dogs and cats usually fill the corridors of the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter, there is now a new animal residing there, and he may be the loudest of the bunch.
A rooster is up for adoption at the shelter, 1601 N. First St., Copperas Cove.
Listed on the city animal shelter’s website as available for adoption, the rooster — named Roger — appears to have been a stray.
“Roger the Rooster was found in someone’s back yard who doesn’t own any chickens,” said Lt. Krystal Baker of the Copperas Cove Police Department. Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Alber oversees the operations of the shelter, which is under the direction of Tamara Hall.
Adopting Roger the Rooster would be a relatively simple process — although the person wanting him will need to live outside of the city limits since the city’s ordinances do not allow for roosters in the city.
“Roger is available for adoption and there are no contract requirements for his adoption so his contract would be complete upon payment,” Baker said. “It is a $25 adoption fee.”
To see other pets available for adoption at the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter, go to https://bit.ly/3Mp1Nxe. The shelter can also be reached at 254-547-5584.
