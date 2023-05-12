Roger the Rooster

Roger the Rooster was brought in to the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter after being found in a person's yard who does not own chickens. He is available for adoption.

While the sounds of dogs and cats usually fill the corridors of the Copperas Cove Animal Shelter, there is now a new animal residing there, and he may be the loudest of the bunch.

A rooster is up for adoption at the shelter, 1601 N. First St., Copperas Cove.

