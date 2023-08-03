The Killeen Police Department hosted an event where locals had the opportunity to not only ask questions to police officials regarding crimes and other topics, but also apply for a job for the department.

KPD’s “Coffee with a Cop” took place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on a cooler Thursday morning. This time at the Starbucks on Trimmier Road.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.