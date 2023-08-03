The Killeen Police Department hosted an event where locals had the opportunity to not only ask questions to police officials regarding crimes and other topics, but also apply for a job for the department.
KPD’s “Coffee with a Cop” took place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on a cooler Thursday morning. This time at the Starbucks on Trimmier Road.
“A lot of what has been asked to me is in reference to the hiring process.” said officer D.J. Johnson, one of several officers at the event. “Some of the other questions are just what are the day to day operations of the police department.”
Over 20 officers showed up throughout the event to socialize with dozens of community members. Killeen’s new Police Chief Pedro Lopez also made an appearance, as well commanders, lieutenants and more.
The team usually tries to hosts these type of events every few months, according to KPD.
Previous KPD coffee events have been at a Black Rifle Coffee Company as well as a Whataburger.
“I think they (the events) are very popular, the best part of the event is just being out,“ Antonia McDaniel, a commander with KPD, said to KDH during the event.
Killeen resident Janice Simmons attend Thursday’s event, and has been to other Coffee with Cop events, too.
“Getting to attend this event again has been really nice for me, especially when I have concerns for certain things going on in the area.” Simmons said.
