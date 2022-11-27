Harker Heights Police Department wants to introduce their Healthy Homes Division, a new program designed to partner with residents for community services and communication, at a Coffee with a Cop event Tuesday.
From 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., officers are available to talk business, talk shop or just talk with the public at Eun’s Cafe, 600 Indian Trail, Suite 101.
The Healthy Homes Program’s purpose is to link area social services and community resources with those families who would benefit in times of trouble.
Once identified, referrals can be made to those in need for resources which might help short circuit a dysfunctional family trend, before it escalates.
The Healthy Homes Program is geared toward early and timely intervention and provides options
