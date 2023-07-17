COLA

Killeen police officers conducting an investigation.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

From police officers to firefighters, and every city job in-between, all Killeen city employees are slated to get at least a %6 raise in the coming fiscal year, which is double the raise they got last year.

In the proposed 2024 budget for the city of Killeen, cost of living adjustments (COLA) for city employees was increased significantly more when compared to the 2023 budget, which the city manager said was partly due to high inflation.

bxxxxxxxxxx

Where's the COLA for the rest of us?

