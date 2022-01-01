It seems the balmy days of Killeen’s Christmas are over.
With winds of 20-25 miles per hour accompanying cold fronts both this week and next, temperatures may feel as low as 6 degrees with wind chill, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Barnes.
“It’s going to be nasty outside,” she said.
A cold front this weekend was expected to hit late Saturday, dropping temperatures to a low of 23 degrees Sunday morning. Highs for Sunday are expected to top out around 44 degrees, but winds of 15 to 20 mph will make it feel much colder.
Winds may gust as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday should warm slightly, up to a high of 52, though nighttime temperatures will stay freezing at 31 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to see a rise in temperatures, with highs of 52 and 66 respectively, and a low of 42 on Tuesday will be a brief reprieve.
However, a second cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday night, and will lower temperatures yet again to a near-freezing 35.
Thursday’s high is a frigid 49 degrees, which will drop to a bitter 23 degrees that same night.
Thankfully, the front’s impact is expected to be short lived, and will move out of the region as quickly as it came in, with temperatures rising to a high of 53 on Friday, and 63 on Saturday.
Caution is advised on Thursday and Friday night especially, as Barnes explained 20-25 mph winds will make the area feel as cold as 6 degrees Thursday night. Gusts of 40 mph are not unexpected, Barnes said.
For better or for worse, there is virtually zero chance of snow for the coming week. The most moist day this week is expected to be Monday, with a high of 22% humidity. However, the cold front blowing in from the arctic is made up primarily of dry air, and will push out any low-pressure pockets that may be in the area.
“Low-pressure systems are what we typically associate with ‘weather,’” Barnes said. “and high pressure systems make it impossible for rain to form.”
Another bright side of this week is that it will be mostly sunny, with partial cloud coverage Sunday and Monday, and no coverage Tuesday and Wednesday.
“If you’re looking to do any outdoor activities, Monday is probably your best option,” Barnes said.
The meteorologist also stressed that this weather is typical of the time of year. Since Killeen has seen such mild weather, however, it feels out of place. In general, she said, temperatures are largely normal.
Finally, Barnes said that there is a national weather risk for the cold front, which has reduced temperatures across the Southern United States.
Warming Shelter
A warming shelter will be available at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen. Anyone planning to take advantage of the shelter should attempt to arrive before 11 p.m., as the city currently plans to close the shelter if not utilized before 11 p.m.
