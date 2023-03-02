A cold front swept across Central Texas Thursday evening, preceded by a line of strong storms that prompted a tornado warning across southern Coryell County and portions of Fort Hood and northern Bell County.
Around 6:45 p.m., an area of strong rotation was reported in a line of storms as it approached Copperas Cove. As a result, a tornado warning was issued for the Killeen-Fort Hood area until 7:30 p.m.
The leading edge of the front was accompanied by winds of up to 70 mph, according to KWTX-TV meterologist Brady Taylor.
Heavy rains and frequent lightning were reported from Lampasas through Harker Heights as the storm system moved east at upwards of 45 mph.
By 8 p.m., the line of storms had moved east across I-35, where more severe weather was reported.
No significant damage or injuries had been reported in connection with the storms in Coryell and western Bell counties as of 8 p.m.
Cooler air was expected to funnel in behind the front, with temperatures Friday forecast to top out in the upper 60s.
However, warmer weather is on the horizon, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Steve Fano.
Temperatures could rise into the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the weekend, Fano said.
“It looks like you guys, the normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 60s, so probably at least 10 degrees above normal starting on Saturday,” he said.
Temperatures could get as high as the 80s by Monday and Tuesday before another cold front makes its way into the area during the middle of next week.
Strong winds could stick around after the stormy weather has moved out, Fano said.
“One thing I will tell you is it is going to get exceptionally windy behind this cold front that moves through, so once the storm the storms end this evening and overnight, we actually have a wind advisory,” Fano said. “You guys could see some wind gusts in excess of 40 mph overnight tonight.”
Winds still could gust up to around 20 mph for the next few days until Monday, according to the most recent forecast.
