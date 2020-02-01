Killeen area residents can expect sunny and warm conditions for the next couple days before a brief cold front moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperatures for today through Tuesday are projected to be in the upper-60s and upper-70s.
Rain is possible for Tuesday nigh, bringing with it colder weather. As of right now, the high temperature for Wednesday is 48 degrees.
Sunday through Wednesday, residents can also expect breezy conditions. The NWS forecast predicts winds out of the south from 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The high and low temperatures for the Killeen area, according to the NWS, through Thursday are:
- Today: High 68, Low 41 - Sunny
- Sunday: High 77, Low 54 - Sunny early, mostly cloudy late
- Monday: High 71, Low 59 - 20% chance of showers, then mostly cloudy
- Tuesday: High 77, Low 38 - Mostly sunny, then 30% chance of showers
- Wednesday: High 48, Low 34 - 20% chance of showers
- Thursday: High 58, Low 40 - Sunny
