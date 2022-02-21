Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts Tuesday, because a cold front will come swooping in Tuesday afternoon, bringing the pleasant 80-degree high temperature down to 40 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano.
But there is still some good news to be had.
“We have pretty high confidence that you guys aren’t going to be much affected by freezing rain,” Fano said.
In an earlier report, another meteorologist from the National Weath Service said most of the impact of frozen precipitations would be seen in northern Central Texas.
“We’re also pretty confident that there won’t be any freezing roads either in Killeen,” Fano said, “But people should still keep their guard up and check the forecast in case there are any changes.”
In preparation for any possible icy roads on Thursday night, Texas Department of Transportation will be pre-treating the roads in their Waco district which includes Killeen.
“Beginning tomorrow morning, TxDOT — Waco District will begin winter weather operations around the district,” TxDOT announced in a news release Monday.
“With the potential mix of sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, TxDOT maintenance crews will be mobilized and proactively pretreating roadways,” according to the release. “The pretreatment is a brine solution that lowers the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface, which can help keep ice from forming.”
TxDOT will begin operations at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and will be placing particular focus on bridges and overpasses, since they are the first to freeze in icy weather.
Monday’s high temperature was 85 degrees, as reported by weather.com. According to Fano, Killeen’s average high temperature for the date is 64.
