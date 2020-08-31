Killeen-area residents could see showers and thunderstorms this week, and high temperatures will drop below 100 degrees as a cold front moves through the area.
“There’s uncertainty as to how it will impact us,” said Monique Stellers, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “There is a cold front and an upper level large system coming in from the Arizona and New Mexico area, and depending on how long it stays there and the timing, we could see rain chances change and the cold front will affect the rain chances as well.”
Despite the forecast of rain the drought conditions for Bell County are in the severe category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Coryell and Lampasas counties are in the “moderately dry” category. Last year at this time, Coryell had slight abnormally dry conditions, while Bell was experiencing abnormally dry conditions and Lampasas County was experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
“We missed out on rain for this summer,” Stellers said. “Looking ahead we wont have as wet of a fall season and drought issues could carry on into the winter as well.”
July’s rainfall total at Skylark Field was a quarter of an inch. In August, the total was .03 inches, according to Stellers.
Triple-digit temps
Temperatures in July and August have had several days where temperatures reached above 100 degrees in Killeen.
“July had nine days this year that were hot as compared to the two days we had in 2019,” said Stellers. “In August there was 14 days that temperatures were above 100 and that is also the same number as last year in 2019.”
Today's forecast will be sunny and hot, with a high near 102, heat index values as high as 109, south winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night's forecast will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 80 and south southeast winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday’s forecast will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny skies with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 108 and south winds between 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 25 mph. Tuesday night’s forecast will have a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies, a low around 78 and south winds between 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday’s forecast shows a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies and a high near 95. Wednesday night’s forecast will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies and a low around 76.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 96, low around 74.
Friday: High near 94, low around 74.
Saturday: High near 95, low around 73.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.