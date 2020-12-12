After a couple days of mild temperatures, area residents can expect cooler weather for the next few days, with overnight lows approaching freezing.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Dunn said storms moving through the plains will drive the cold front, which will have its maximum impact on Sunday.
Sunday temperatures could top out around 60 degrees but fall quickly throughout the day. The overnight low Sunday is right at freezing, 32 degrees.
Sunday’s rapidly cooling temperatures could be accompanied by a 60 to 70% chance of showers.
Dunn said the window for precipitation is small, much like it was Friday, when Skylark Field in Killeen registered a total of 0.11 inches of rainfall.
The temperature Monday is projected to reach 50 and drop to 33 in the overnight hours.
Today, residents can look for a high of around 61, and an overnight low of around 42 degrees, Dunn said.
