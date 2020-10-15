Cooler temperatures will be coming to the Killeen area this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.
The front will initially hit Killeen around 2 to 3 p.m. today as wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph and temperatures in the low 80s turn to temperatures in the mid 60s by sunset, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bonnette.
Wind gusts could be as high as 35 mph.
Bonnette said he does not expect any rain to be associated with the cold front other than a small possibility of some drizzle as most of the rain will stay east of Killeen.
On Friday, the high temperature will stay in the low 70s. Saturday’s high will be in the low 80s and Sunday will see high temperatures back in the upper 80s, according to Bonnette.
Temperatures into next week:
Today - High: 80 Low: 54
Friday - High: 73 Low: 53
Saturday - High: 80 Low: 67
Sunday - High: 87 Low: 67
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.