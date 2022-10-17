An overnight rainstorm in the Killeen-Fort Hood area ushered in seasonable sweater weather Monday morning.
National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers, in Fort Worth, said .27 inches and .17 inches of rain were recorded Monday morning at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional and Skylark airports, respectively.
Sellers said additional rain chances are slim for the rest of the week.
“That’s going to be it,” she said. “I think you guys are probably done for the day. We have dry air moving in now.”
Temperatures will feel considerably cooler over the next few days, but warmer temperatures are expected to return by the week’s end.
“You’ll really feel it tonight when temperatures drop down into the upper 40s and then by Wednesday morning temperatures will actually be in the upper 30s,” she said.
However, updated forecasts show the low on Wednesday morning is expected to be 41, according to NWS.
During the day, Sellers said the high temperatures are forecast to hover in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the week before creeping back up into the 80s at the week’s end.
“We’re still going to see that up and down,” she said. “Especially the end of this week. We’ll be back up to the 70s and 80s by end of the week. We’re still on this roller coaster so you may see these dips get a little lower each time as the season continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.