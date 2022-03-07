As many have said in the past, Texas definitely has a split personality when it comes to weather, as the state shifts into a colder week despite last week seeing temperatures the upper 70s.
A cold front moved through Sunday night, dropping temperatures about 20 degrees in under four hours.
Early morning lows Monday were only in the upper 30s, following a high of 79 Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures should warm up heading into midweek, but another change is in the forecast.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater, a cold front will be moving in Thursday, which will drop the 70-degree high temperature back 40 degrees.
“There will also be an artic air mass moving down from Canada that will affect the southern states,” Prater said.
Also with the cold weather, there is an increased chances of rain which, Prater says, will be cold.
A wintery mix of precipitation is possible, but the National Weather Service is expecting the northern portion of the state to be more affected than Central Texas and the Killeen area.
Prater said that it’s still too far out in the week to predict whether icy roadways is a concern.
“It’s still too far out in the week to tell if there will be icy roads in the Killeen area, but we encourage people to check our forecast throughout the week,” Prater said.
