While temperatures have been increasing these last few days and will even reach the mid 70s on Wednesday, things are expected to drop as a cold front comes in Wednesday night, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Bonnette.
“It’ll be about a 20 degree difference as Wednesday afternoon will be in the upper 70s but Thursday’s high will only be in the upper 50s,” Bonnette said.
There is also a possible chance of thunderstorms with showers Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.
Unfortunately, temperatures will not be increasing by much after Thursday. Temperatures will range from the lower to upper 60s late in the week.
Parts of Bell County are also in a moderate drought while others are abnormally dry or not in a drought at all, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.