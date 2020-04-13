The warm weekend weather ushered in a cold front throughout the Central Texas area, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Temperatures will remain relatively cool with highs in the upper 50s-to-low-60s through the week and lows in the low 40s range, while mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the coming week.
Today the high temperature is expected to reach 56 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 42 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 61 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 42 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 63 degrees while the low temperature could hit 44 degrees.
The high temperature will reach 77 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop to 56 degrees.
The high temperature will drop to 73 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 54 degrees.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to reach 73 degrees. The low temperature could drop to 63 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the evening on Saturday.
