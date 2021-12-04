Killeen residents have been delighted the last few days with above-average temperatures hovering around the mid-70s.
But, that all comes to an end, temporarily, as we approach the work week.
The National Weather Service in Dallas Fort Worth is tracking a cold front set to move into the area by Sunday evening, according to NWS meteorologist Monique Sellers.
Daytime high temperatures will sink down into the 60s, where they will remain until Thursday. That’s when things should warm back into the 70s, Sellers said Saturday.
With that cold front comes a 20 percent chance of rain beginning Sunday and lingering until the middle of the week Wednesday. Otherwise, the rest of the weekend should be fairly warm and dry.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake currently has an elevation of 620.57 feet, which is about 1.4 feet below its normal level of 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake is currently at 592.06 feet elevation, which is nearly 2 feet below its normal level of 594 feet.
