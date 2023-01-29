According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the cold front which was expected to stop just short of the Killeen area kept moving Sunday and will bring freezing rain and possibly icy roads.
A winter storm watch went into effect Sunday for Bell county and is expected to last until Wednesday.
Monday morning commuters should take precautions in the early morning hours when the arctic winds could bring in rain and slick roads.
“It depends how far down the cold front will reach as to weather or not Killeen will see freezing rain,” Meteorologist Allison Prater said Sunday.
Cold temperatures and rain will continue through Monday when the high is only expected to be near 35. North winds will blow at around 15-20 mph.
Freezing rain is expected in the overnight hours when temperatures will be at or below the 32-degree mark. According to Prater, cold rain should be expected with freezing rain possible.
“Elevated roads and bridges will see some icing this week, so be prepared,” Prater said.
Tuesday freezing rain likely to continue, changing to cold rain after 9 a.m. Cloudy conditions with a high near 36 is expected. Winds will continue out of the north at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph in some areas.
Precipitation chances are at 70% increasing to 80% in the evening. Tuesday night lows will again be at or below the freezing mark with north winds continuing.
Cold temperatures and rain will continue Wednesday morning with the high expected to be near 40.
Precipitation is at 90%. Wednesday night showers are expected through the overnight hours with a low around 37.
Rain chances decrease to 50% Thursday morning under cloudy conditions. The high for Thursday will be near 45 with gusty north, northwest winds. It should begin to clear Thursday evening with a low near 34 overnight.
Sunshine is predicted for Friday with a high near 53. Clear conditions should continue into the evening with overnight temperatures around 33.
“Look for a slight warming trend Saturday,” Prater said. “The high is expected to be near 57 on Saturday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.