Killeen is expected to experience near 100 degree weather until the middle of the week, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Lamont Bain.
“We’ve got a short lived front that comes in on Tuesday,” Bain said.
Bain explained that the cold front will move into the area at the top of the week, leading Killeen into days that teeter on the precipice of cool and cold.
As the week progresses, Killeen will move briefly into jacket weather, as it experiences one of the season’s first cold nights, reaching as low as 54 degrees Wednesday night.
However, heat indexes are expected to keep the temperature up during the day, as the area will continue to stay humid. Tuesday is currently the only day in the coming week to potentially see rain and, with a 20% chance to thunderstorm Tuesday, the area will remain mostly dry.
Skies will remain spotty until Wednesday night, leaving the area sunny and clear until Saturday.
Temperatures will rise as the cold front passes, reaching highs of 90 degrees again no later than Sunday.
