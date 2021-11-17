According to National Weather Meteorologist, Juan Hernandez, a cold front is coming through Killeen starting around 7 p.m. tonight. Residents will see a 10-degree decrease almost immediately after the front starts passing through.
Thursday will be the coolest day with a high of 60 degrees and a low of 36. Temperatures will gradually warm up Friday and reach as high as the mid-70s on Saturday, before another cold front comes through on Sunday.
The second cold front will hit Sunday evening, with Monday’s high reaching only 64 degrees with a low of 43. Thankfully the second front is estimated to be brief as well.
“This is the time of year where we start to see these brief cold fronts more and more,” Hernandez said, “This is normal for the transition into winter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.