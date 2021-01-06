Fog and rain hit Killeen this morning, and more rain is expected today before conditions clear up leading into the weekend.
Later today, there’s a 60% chance of rain is expected to include some thunderstorms as a cold front moves through Killeen. The high temperature is going to be around 61 with a low tonight of 41, according to the National Weather Service website.
Temperatures will lower over the next few days and a second cold front will move through late Saturday into Sunday leading to chances of rain and snow this weekend.
A 20% chance of rain and snow on Saturday night will lead into a 50% chance on Sunday, according to the NWS. Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that most of the snow will be west of Killeen.
Winds will pick up tonight and into Thursday to between 15 and 20 mph.
High and low temperatures this week through Sunday will be:
Wednesday: 61, 41
Thursday: 56, 36
Friday: 54, 33
Saturday: 53, 35
Sunday: 44, 30
