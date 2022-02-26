About a dozen runners in the Tough As Trails run started the 5K race as morning temperatures held steady at 33 degrees.
The course, which followed a trail through the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, circled over 3.78 miles of moderate hiking trails.
First-place finisher Capt. Peter Doblar’s time was recorded at 27 minutes, 52 seconds. His four-legged race buddy, Sammy, actually preceded Dobler across the finish line, but only by the length of his leash.
Master Sgt. Damien Baker claimed the second-place spot with a time just two minutes shy of Doblar’s at 29 minutes, 51 seconds. The two Fort Hood soldiers are friends and pushed each other through the course.
Organizer Toni Cornegay with MWR Recreation Division registered 17 runners, including two families; however, some participants may have decided not to brave the frigid cold.
This run is the fifth in a series of eight such events called the Tough As Trails 5K, which began in September 2021.
Chief Warrant Officer Marlo Taylor said he enjoys the friendly competition these events offer. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Taylor enjoys life in the U.S. Army and tries to participate whenever possible.
“It helps me keep up my fitness routines,” Taylor said. “And, it is a good excuse to see more of the area.”
