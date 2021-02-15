Though this round of snow has moved out, another is expected overnight Tuesday - and the cold temps are set to stay for a few days.
David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said on Sunday that the heaviest snow was expected overnight between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., with the system to be out of the area completely by 3 to 4 a.m., with a total of three to several inches of snow possible.
Bonnette also said that Monday would see “bitterly” cold temperatures.
“We’re talking single digits, with wind chills in the negative teens,” Bonnette said, adding that motorists are recommended to stay off the roads, unless absolutely necessary, due to icy conditions.
Monday is expected to be the coldest day, with a slight warm up expected on Tuesday. However overnight on Tuesday another system is expected to move in, bringing another one to three inches of snow as well as up to a quarter of an inch of additional ice, via freezing rain.
Bonnette also mentioned that although nearby counties had reported power outages, relatively few have been reported in Bell County.
“Be sure you plan for power outages,” Bonnette said, touching on protecting the “four Ps” - plants, pipes, pets and people. “With this extreme cold, you just have to winterize your home as best as possible.”
As of 9 a.m. Sunday the Killeen Police Department had posted a video on it’s Facebook page, advising residents to avoid driving due to hazardous road conditions.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Bryan Washko reported icy road conditions at 6 a.m.
“The overnight troopers stated things became icy during the early hours,” Washko said by email late Sunday morning. “Our troopers are currently working multiple crashes. Good day to stay home, its very dangerous out.”
Bell County is currently experiencing normal to abnormally dry conditions, Coryell and Lampasas counties experiencing abnormally dry conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell and Coryell counties were experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Lampasas County was experiencing primarily moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.50 feet, which is 0.50 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.40 which is 0.40 below normal elevation.
Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 19. Wind chill values between -2 and -12. North northwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values will be between -1 and -6 and north northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 25. North winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the morning. Tuesday night will see a chance of snow and sleet after midnight, as well as mostly cloudy conditions, with a low around 17. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight, and the chance of precipitation is 50%.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday — high near 30, low around 20.
Thursday — high near 30, low around 16.
Friday — high near 44, low around 30.
