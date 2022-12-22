A cold front slammed into Central Texas with haste Thursday morning, blasting the Killeen area with frigid temperatures.
In just under three hours Thursday, temperatures plummeted by more than 20 degrees thanks to stiff winds that had traffic lights, lamp posts and sign posts dancing quickly in the brisk gale.
Sustained winds registered around 25 mph and gusted up to 45 mph Thursday afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Garcia.
Around 10 a.m., the temperature in Killeen was 44 degrees, according to The Weather Channel. By lunchtime, the temperature was in the 20s, and by around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the temperature was 19 degrees with a wind chill of 1, according to National Weather Service.
The incoming cold front prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind chill warning and a hard freeze warning for all of Central Texas.
According to Garcia, the wind chill Friday morning is projected to be between -5 and -10 degrees. A hard freeze warning is when temperatures get to 10 degrees and can cause damage to external pipes.
“With these two types of advisories — warnings — all that, it’s just to say it’s going to be very cold, one of the coldest temperatures since the February 2021 event (Winter Storm Uri),” Garcia said.
The cold should break slightly Saturday afternoon, when temperatures could get into the mid-30s during the day. As daytime temperatures continue to climb into next week, so do overnight lows, though Garcia said the Central Texas area likely will not see the plus side of freezing for a low until Tuesday.
As of the latest forecast, high temperatures for Tuesday could reach around 56 degrees, with an overnight low of around 44.
By Thursday, temperatures could be in the 70s, which would represent a 50-degree change in high temperatures within a week span, according to the National Weather Service.
Warming centers
Multiple area organizations have offered to open their doors for those seeking respite from the cold. In Killeen, the Moss Rose Community Center opened Thursday and will stay open through Sunday morning.
The community center, 1103 E. Avenue E, is expected to close after a breakfast meal service to allow the center to be cleaned. It is expected to reopen 6 p.m. Sunday evening and close again Monday morning, city officials said in a news conference.
In a media handout at Wednesday’s news conference, the city mentioned other shelters in Killeen: Families in Crisis (412 E. Sprott St.) and Jesus Hope & Love Mission (818 N. 4th St.). The Salvation Army in Temple (419 W. Avenue G), is also an emergency shelter.
In Harker Heights, Central Fire Station (401 Indian Trail) and Harker Heights Police Department (402 Indian Trail) will be used as warming centers.
In Copperas Cove, Fairview Community Church (1202 Veterans Ave.) will be a warming center. The church expected to open Thursday and will remain open through Tuesday. During that time, food will be available, and a couple of other rooms will be opened for people who need a quiet place to sleep, the church’s pastor, Mike Harrigan, said.
