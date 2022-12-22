Weather 3.JPG

Flags at Nyle Maxwell in Killeen blow nearly straight in a stiff wind Thursday morning as a cold front moved in, plummeting temperatures.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

A cold front slammed into Central Texas with haste Thursday morning, blasting the Killeen area with frigid temperatures.

In just under three hours Thursday, temperatures plummeted by more than 20 degrees thanks to stiff winds that had traffic lights, lamp posts and sign posts dancing quickly in the brisk gale.

Weather 2.JPG

Weather 1.jpg

A digital thermometer in a car records a temperature of 24 degrees in central Killeen on Thursday afternoon.
Weather 4.JPG

A cold front moved through Killeen Thursday morning, bringing strong winds that were sustained at 25 mph and gusted up to 45 mph. The cold front also made temperatures plummet rapidly.

