One digital sign in Killeen Thursday afternoon read 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperature readings from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport an hour later indicated a temperature of 29 degrees on the National Weather Service website.
Meteorologist Monique Sellers said the weather service was projecting the temperature in Killeen to get above freezing, around 35 degrees.
The last time the high temperature in Killeen failed to reach above freezing was Feb. 18, 2021, Sellers said, when Skylark Field in Killeen recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees.
Accordingly, the city of Killeen is expected to open the warming center at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., at 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. Friday. The city has not announced anything about the warming center on Friday evening, when temperatures are expected to dip to around 26 degrees.
The city opened the warming center Wednesday evening.
Sellers said the projected low temperature for Saturday evening is closer to freezing, with a projected temperature of 33 degrees.
High temperatures during the next few days could improve slightly, however.
"We'll do a little warm up through about Sunday, got some rain chances on Monday, and then we got another cold front on Tuesday," Sellers said.
Low temperatures could get back into the 20s on Tuesday evening.
Sellers said the fluctuating temperatures is normal for this time of year, referring to it as a "roller coaster."
Projected high and low temperatures through Tuesday are:
Today: 35, 23
Friday: 46, 26
Saturday: 51, 33
Sunday: 58, 40
Monday: 56, 39 (50% chance of rain)
Tuesday: 58, 32
