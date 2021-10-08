These are the holiday hours for local government offices on Columbus day which is Monday, Oct. 11, this year.
Killeen
All city offices will be open Monday and services will be available, including recreation Services, libraries and the animal shelter.
Garbage collection will run on its normal schedule and the Transfer Station and Recycling Center will remain open.
City offices will run on normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copperas Cove
All city offices will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, and residential trash will follow this schedule:
Oct. 11: No trash collection or recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Oct. 12: Areas 1 and 2 for trash collection; area 2 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Oct. 13: Areas 3 and 4 for trash collection; area 4 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Oct. 14: Areas 5 and 6 for trash collection; area 6 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Oct. 15: Areas 7 and 8 for trash collection; area 8 for recycle, brush and bulk collection.
Harker Heights
All city offices will be open on Monday and services will be available, including recreation Services, libraries and the animal shelter.
Garbage collection will run on its normal schedule and the Transfer Station and Recycling Center will remain open.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood soldiers will have the holiday off.
