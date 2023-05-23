Famous best friends Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd — nationally known comedians and actresses — will soon be in Killeen for the comedy special “Two Funny Mamas Live.”

Shepherd, 56, is an actress, broadcaster, author and comedian. She starred in the hit sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show” from 1999 to 2001, “Less than Perfect” from 2002 to 2006, “Sherri” her daytime talk show currently still airing, “Trial & Error” from 2017 to 2018. She was also a co-host on “The View” for over five years.

