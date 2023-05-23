Famous best friends Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd — nationally known comedians and actresses — will soon be in Killeen for the comedy special “Two Funny Mamas Live.”
Shepherd, 56, is an actress, broadcaster, author and comedian. She starred in the hit sitcom “The Jamie Foxx Show” from 1999 to 2001, “Less than Perfect” from 2002 to 2006, “Sherri” her daytime talk show currently still airing, “Trial & Error” from 2017 to 2018. She was also a co-host on “The View” for over five years.
Whitley, 61, is a comedian and actress. She is known well in her roles that she played on “The Cleveland Show” for five years, “The Boondocks” for five years, “The Parkers” from 2001 to 2004, “Moesha,” “The Proud Family,” “We Bought a Zoo” and over 50 other titles under her belt.
Shepherd and Whitley will perform June 2 and 3 at Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 420 E. Ave. C, in downtown Killeen.
“First we are going to have the guy from the Ricky Smiley show, he’s going to come out first and warm up the crowd,” said Darryl Walker, co-owner of Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge. “He is going to bring Kym or Sherry out; they come out one at a time and at the end of the show they will come out together and then they will do a Q&A.”
The duo has won multiple awards for “Two Funny Mamas” and their four-year podcast of the same title.
For their stand-up comedy shows, the women like to joke about their lives, their funny experiences in the industry, what it’s like for dating and more.
The friends met at a comedy club over 30 years ago. Shepherd would see Whitley all the time and decided one day to talk to her and they hit it off immediately. It also helped that they lived across the street from one another when they were both struggling stars from the same era.
The first show begins 7 p.m. June 2, and the second show begins at the same time June 2.
