There’s plenty to do this weekend to keep the family busy in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area. Check out live music, a comedy showcase, enroll the kids in a summer day camp, hit the pool for a family swim night, go on a hike, take a course in gardening, or register for a 5K run. Details on these and more are provided below.
July 14
The Get Outdoors Harker Heights Outdoor Adventure Group will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. for a hike starting at the Dana Peak Park trailhead. Pre-registration is required for this free event by going to https://tinyurl.com/yv58v9k3.
The “Crazy for Curves” Quilt Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 14 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 at the Frank W. Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. There will be vendors, over 200 quilts, and more. Entry is $8. Go to www.wildflowerquiltguild.com for more information.
Comedy at the Cove will be at 8 p.m. at The Cove Theater, 111 W. Avenue D. This comedy showcase will feature five comedians. Tickets start at $10 and the event is BYOB. Go to https://tinyurl.com/bbn7w5m8 to purchase in advance.
The Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series will feature live music by 80 Proof Eddie and The DWI’s from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater, 4320 Lions Park Road, Temple. Go to www.templeparks.com/hotsummersounds to learn more.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by the Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight July 14. Cover is $10. Borderline will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 15. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Gabor Nicholson from 6 to 9 p.m. July 14, Scott Taylor from 6 to 9 p.m. July 15, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m.July 16.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Justin Cole at 7:30 p.m. July 14, Automatic Weekend at 8 p.m. July 15, and Brian Mullin at 4 p.m. July 16.
July 15
The Fort Cavazos Army Ten-Miler Qualifier Run will be at 8 a.m. at the III Corps Track. The run is open to active-duty military only and selected qualifiers will represent Fort Cavazos at the Army Ten Miler in Washington, D.C. in October.
The Killeen Public Library will host Children’s Mini-Maker Morning at 10 a.m. at the Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Wade Ralston at 3 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek in Killeen, will host live music by Groove Generation at 9 p.m. Cover is $15.
Johnny’s Steaks and Barbecue, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, will host live music by Giovannie and The Hired Guns with Grant Gilbert at 6 p.m. General admission is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Reserved tables for six are available starting at $500. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase.
July 17
The Imparts Kids Summer Music Camp will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 17-21 at Space Create Interactive Studios, 207 W. Avenue D, Killeen. Cost is $125 and is open to kids ages 6 to 11 years old. Go to www.impartscamp.com to register and for more information.
Central Texas College will host its Fashionista Design Course from 9 a.m. to noon July 17-21 for kids ages 8 to 17 and the Fashion Show will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. July 22 at the CTC Anderson Campus Center. Cost is $110 per child. Go to https://www.ctcd.edu/students/continuing-education/college-for-kids/to register.
July 18
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host Popsicles in the Park from 10 a.m. to noon at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road.
July 19
The Copperas Cove City Park Pool, 1206 W. Avenue B, will host Adaptive Family Swim Night from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $3.25 per person. This event is for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities and their families.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and Harker Heights Activities Center will host “Texas Superstar Trees, Shrubs and Specialty Plants” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Certified Master Gardener Melissa Johnson will discuss and provide a list of “Texas Superstar” shrubs and trees, as well as specialty plants, to use in a landscape. Registration is limited to the first 50 people and can be completed at http://bit.ly/42GVGKN. Email Kailie Gomez at kgomez@harkerheights.govor call 254-953-5465 for more information.
July 20
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its free monthly seminar, “My Backyard,” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Texas Agrilife Extension Service and BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. Certified Master Gardener Juan Anaya will discuss how to attract hummingbirds, pollinators, and other wildlife to a backyard. The class is limitedto 50 people. Register by emailingbcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Upcoming Events
The Caliente 5K Run will be at 8 a.m. July 29 at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. Pre-registration is open until July 17 at www.killeentexas.gov/centex. Cost is $25 and same-day registration is $30.
Pacific Heights Express will host the Aloha Festival of Central Texas from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 29 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be over 30 vendors, food, and live entertainment during this free daytime event. The premier evening event will feature a luau dinner, showcase, and open dance. General admission is $40 for the premier event. Email hg.pacificheights@gmail.com for more information.
Recurring Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local craftsmen, farmers, vendors, and more.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp is happening weekly through Aug. 11. Registration is open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos” now through Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship,” now through Aug. 31. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
