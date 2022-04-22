Several new items have been set for future Killeen City Council agendas, with a focus on the Killeen Economic Development Corporation.
During its Tuesday workshop, the Killeen City Council voted unanimously to consider reviewing the structure of the Killeen EDC.
“KEDC’s mission is to promote the development of commercial, industrial and manufacturing enterprises to promote and encourage employment and the public welfare,” according to the Killeen EDC website. “Members of KEDC are also charged with the responsibility of working closely with the Killeen Industrial Foundation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.”
However, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown on Tuesday called for a more stringent review of the KEDC.
Similarly, Councilman Michael Boyd requested that the KEDC provide its quarterly update. The KEDC last appeared before the City Council on Oct. 5, 2021, which was more than six months ago.
Other items to be discussed at future Killeen City Council meetings are the $500,000 in funding for a first responder mental health program, which Brown said has yet to materialize a plan, and to receive a briefing from David Dean on transportation infrastructure. Council members also want to discuss discharging of firearms within city limits.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council also agreed to discuss at a future meeting a matter relating to allegations by a former city employee against a current member of the Killeen Police Department. Neither the former employee, current employee nor the allegations were named. According to Brown, the allegations were contained in an email which was sent to all seven members of the City Council.
Brown asked if the topic could be discussed in closed session, but did not receive a firm answer.
