Killeen ISD seniors dressed in five colors of caps and gowns stepped across the Ellison High School auditorium stage as brand-new graduates.
Supportive family members joined friends and educators to celebrate the district’s annual Mid-Year Graduation ceremony on Jan. 20.
“It’s exciting,” said Evelyn Villegas of Killeen High School. “I’m glad it’s coming to an end. I’ll remember my friends and the fun activities like the Spanish Club. We had good teachers.”
The new KHS graduate said she plans to go to college and to work as an emergency medical technician.
Students sat in the center of the auditorium, taking turns crossing the stage to receive their diploma from Ellison, Killeen, Harker Heights, Shoemaker and Early College high schools.
Many of the students also finished classwork at the district’s Pathways Academic Campus. That school’s principal, Bobbie Reeders, ended the ceremony with a motivational charge to the new graduates.
“You made it,” she said to the cheers of students and grateful parents and family members.
“I know how you tirelessly worked to finish classes and take care of your families,” she said, praising parents, teachers, counselors and other supporters for pushing on their students.
“It feels like an accomplishment,” said new Harker Heights High School graduate Austen Rackley. “It’s a huge weight lifted from my shoulders. It will allow me to do more with my life.”
The new graduate said he would remember his friends and supportive teachers.
New Shoemaker graduate Darnell Wilson agreed it was a happy occasion to move beyond high school.
“I’m happy I finished,” he said. “I’m happy I’m able to experience a new part of life.”
Wilson said he would remember support he received from Pathways, where he said educators worked with him to finish the needed credits to graduate.
Ending the ceremony, Reeders gave the new graduates three pieces of wisdom: Be kind, show respect and love makes you strong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.