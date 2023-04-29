Details of a potential new grocery store in north Killeen — considered a food desert for years — emerged during a town hall Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The store, Oasis Fresh Market, would be a forward-thinking concept designed by owner Andrew “A.J.” Johnson and a Houston-based company, Velourit.
Johnson opened an Oasis Fresh Market in the northern part of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in May 2021, and now, he is interested in expanding into Killeen.
When Johnson opened his store in Tulsa, the northern part of the city had been classified as a food desert, similar to how the northern part of Killeen has been described, according to Brooke Sinclair, owner and CEO of Velourit, a Houston-based supply chain company that specializes in food products.
Though the potential square-footage was not mentioned in the town hall, Sinclair described how the store could look.
Original concepts for the store call for it to be a two-story building with a grocery store on the bottom floor; electric vehicle charging ports in the parking lot; an emergency food pantry and rental assistance program in the back of the store; an agricultural testing lab; a “bar” in the middle of the store that would sell freshly-prepared meals that could be eaten in the area on the second floor; and 10 “ghost” kitchens, which would provide a space for food truck owners or caterers to use the space to store their food and equipment as well as a place for them to prepare all of their food so they are not doing it at home.
Much of the fresh produce would be distributed to the store through a program called the Freedmen Farm Network, which Sinclair described as a network of disadvantaged farmers — mostly from the Midwest.
“Oasis Killeen will be an endless supply of untapped resource of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables,” Sinclair said Saturday to the group of around a dozen members of the community. “But Oasis is not just another grocery store. Oasis is an economic system — a system where the food is produced, distributed and consumed, so citizens in north Killeen can go and rely on Oasis for sustenance and prosperity in the long-term.”
The store would feature a mix of organic, non-genetically modified food products and the other common brands people have come to know, Sinclair said during the town hall, organized by Innovative Black Chamber of Commerce.
Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is a 16,250 square-foot facility located near a “popular transit stop” and it offers an education curriculum for classes in cooking and healthy living, according to KKT Architects, Inc.
That store draws approximately 400 to 600 people a day, according to a report from Tulsa World on April 3 of this year. Oasis owner “A.J.” Johnson was not at Saturday’s town hall.
The initial desired spot for the Killeen store is a vacant, 5-acre piece of land near the intersection of 38th Street and East Rancier Avenue, a location being floated previously as a potential landing spot of other grocery stores, including a Walmart grocery store. Another 60,000 square-foot grocery store was also in the works at that location in recent years, but negations with the city eventually failed.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, who represents much of north Killeen in District 1, told those at the town hall that Velourit and Oasis Fresh Market are prospects and there has been no formal request to the city.
That said, there is a sense of urgency for the two business partners to acquire the land, finalize the design and begin the buildout of the store.
The goal, according to Sinclair, is to open by spring of 2024.
To get to that point, the land needs to be purchased and Velourit will apply for tax abatement, permits and other “formal documentation as well as conduct a feasibility study, Sinclair explained.
Food desert history
Ronnie Russell, president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, who began conversations with Johnson recently while looking for interested owners, said the process of getting a grocery store in north Killeen has been going on since the two major stores closed abruptly in 2019.
IGA Foodliner, a staple to north Killeen since the 1970s when it began as a Piggly Wiggly, was the first of the grocery giants to fall, closing in August 2019.
Store owner John Benson told the Herald at the time that the competition with conglomerates like H-E-B and Walmart was too great.
A few months later, H-E-B closed its North Gray Street location in October 2019, leaving many with long drives to get to the nearest grocery store.
Jackeline Soriano Fountain, a Harker Heights mayoral candidate who was in the audience to listen out of curiosity, mentioned that there are two other stores in north Killeen that sometimes get overlooked — Delicias Meat Market on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and OMart on South Fort Hood Street.
The general consensus from the folks at the town hall, however, was work together and get it done, especially for those who live on Rancier Avenue or north of it.
Killeen resident Wayne Moore, who among several things, serves on the board of directors at the Killeen Food Care Center, said during the town hall that there are “outside forces” that prevent things from happening, including in-fighting from among residents who separate themselves into different groups that he called “silos.” Now, however, is the time to change that, he said.
“Let’s, all of us, get on one train and let’s move (the) train in one direction,” Moore said. “We’ve got some systemic change that is happening ... I believe that God is telling us now, this is the time to strike. Look at what’s going on around us ... if we don’t strike now, then shame on us.”
Political issue
The issue of a grocery store filling a needed gap in north Killeen has spilled into local politics of late, with Gabriel Montalvo, Gonzalez’s opponent for the District 1 seat, running ads in the Herald questioning what happened to the grocery store.
The ad states: “Vote for me and I will make this and crime my #1 priority! Let’s live in a safe community and get the respect and service we deserve. Vote for me, and I’ll make that happen.”
The ad features a silhouette that is supposed to represent Gonzalez with the word “MISSING!” stamped across the silhouette. Montalvo has also used the same silhouette for other ads he has run with the Herald.
Gonzalez, who was seated with Sinclair and Russell on stage during the town hall, fired back at Montalvo’s ads during and after Saturday’s event.
“We’ve got people in the community who are researching and trying to start their own grocery store to help our community for years, and it just hasn’t been working,” she said during the town hall. “If we could snap our fingers and get the grocery store, trust and believe we’d have already done it.”
When asked after event if the grocery store town hall — scheduled a week before the May 6 election — was a political stunt, Gonzalez said: “What I do challenge is when someone says ‘Where is the grocery (store)? What have you been doing? Missing in action.’ That is completely untrue. Wheels have been moving. People have been working. You hear about the citizens who have been working — private citizens. ... We’ve been working with businesses. They’ve been working diligently. There’s been people that have come to the EDC separately. There are people working constantly; these wheels are in motion. Just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.”
Russell said he and Velourit officials met with Killeen city and Killeen Economic Development Corporation officials on Friday about the potential new grocery store.
Originally, the town hall had been scheduled for the Central Texas Theatre next door, but a scheduling mix-up forced it to move it to the conference center nearby. The chamber also organized a forum with May 6 political candidates in the conference center earlier in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.