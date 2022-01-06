With 2022’s arrival, now is a good time to work on those New Year’s resolutions toward being the best you. Lend a hand for the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery’s wreath retrieval or volunteer for the Love Your Park Service Day, work on those fitness goals with the Sole Night 5K Run/Walk, or enhance your leadership skills with the Take the Lead Women’s Leadership Brunch. Live music, museums event, movies, and library programs are also happening this week.
The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will welcome volunteers to assist with the retrieval of holiday wreaths at 10 a.m. Jan. 8. Parking will be available at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen. Shuttle buses will be running from 8:30 a.m. to noon between the designated parking area and the cemetery. Go to www.wreathsforvets.org for more information.
The Take the Lead Women’s Leadership Brunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S.W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. This event aims to educate, empower, and provide resources to enhance the working woman’s professional life. Featured speakers will include Rose Short of NBC’s “The Voice;” Dr. Jenypher Morgan, certified naturopathic doctor;Jessica Van Kline, enterprise marketing leader at Dell Technologies; and Tanida Mullen, founder of Take the Lead. Registration is $45 per attendee. Go to https://bit.ly/3pZSng9 to purchase tickets and for more information.
The Killeen annual Christmas Tree Recycling event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The Sole Night Run/Walk will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. This night race will take place through a portion of the BLORA Trail of Lights. Cost is $15 for military affiliates and $20 for non-military affiliates registering in advance; cost for same-day registration increases by $5. Go to https://bit.ly/3JY5mar to register in advance.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 7. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Houston Overnight Trip Jan. 14-15. This trip is open to single or unaccompanied soldiers and will include breakfast and lodging, transportation, viewing the MLK Parade, admission to the Buffalo Soldiers Museum, and various Houston attractions. Cost is $150 per person; cash only. Go to BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood, to register.
The Temple Polar Bear Plunge will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. Cost is $20 per person and includes hot chocolate and donuts. The event will start with a costume contest, belly flop splash-off, and then end with the plunge. Go to https://bit.ly/3qX5s9c to register in advance.
Killeen Recreation Services is hosting its second annual Love Your Park Service Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at Conder Park, 810 Conder St., Killeen. Volunteers must RSVP by Jan. 7, 2022, by emailingyavlderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month there is a Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a finger food to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Central Texas Theatre, also known as Vive Les Arts Theatre, is hosting auditions for “The SpongeBob Musical” Jan. 9- 10, 2022, at 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Auditions are open to everyone 12 and up and each person will need to prepare 30 to 60 seconds of a musical-style song. Go to https://bit.ly/3EhXrAF to sign up for a time slot.
The monthly Mom Coffee Meet Up will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 at Boozy Beans Coffery, 2408 Clear Creek Road, Killeen. Go to https://bit.ly/3eTZP6r to register for this free event.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host an in-person “Happy Birthday” Music Time and Party at 11 a.m. Jan. 15 for children 6 and under and their families. Spots are limited and reservations are required by calling 254-953-5491. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library will host its monthly Book Club at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11 to discuss January’s book “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk. The Copper Mountain Branch’s Saturday Book Club will return at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 to discuss “The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” by Agatha Christie. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Jan. 7- 12, will be “Spider Man: No Way Home” at 7 p.m. and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a “How Pinteresting: Create Your Own Vision Board” class at 5 p.m. Jan. 11. A donation of $5 to cover the cost of materials is welcomed and attendees are invited to bring their own magazines and pictures to use. Call 512-556-3251 or stop by the library to register in advance.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is hosting Ken Elliot as Elvis in Concert from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Go to www.thebeltoniantheatre.com to purchase in advance. Stay after the concert for a movie viewing starring Elvis for only $5.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 7. Cover: $10. Whiskey Renegade will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Jan. 8. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting free live music by SmokinMaxx from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 7.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Wes Perryman at 6 p.m. Jan. 8.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Ryan Paul Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 7, Beth Lee and the Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 9.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” is on display now until Jan. 15.Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s Family Day theme is Cabin Fever: Stargazing Family Day and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Mini Mayborn Express,” featuring the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, is now on display until Jan. 9. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
