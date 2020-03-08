Temperatures are expected to become relatively warm throughout the coming week, with highs typically remaining around the low 80s and lows in the high-50-to-low-60 range. There are also some high rain chances multiple times during the week, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
The Killeen area has received 5.29 inches of rain since Jan. 1, according to measurements taken at the Killeen/Fort Hood regional airport. Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows most of Bell County — including the Killeen area — as being under abnormally dry conditions.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 69 degrees and a low of 61 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms overnight tonight.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to climb a bit, reaching 75 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 59 degrees. A 30% chance of rain will move through the area Monday during the day.
The high temperature is expected to hit 82 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 63 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could remain at 82 degrees while the low temperature could hit 61 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain during the day Wednesday.
The high temperature will only reach 80 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 61 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day Thursday, climbing to 40% overnight.
The high temperature will rise to 74 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 60 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain during the day Friday.
