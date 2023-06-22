Killeen City Council members this week discussed a recurring issue regarding available parking for commercial trucks inside city limits.
Planning Director Edwin Revelle addressed the council with a presentation that included background information.
In 2018, the council adopted Ordinance No. 18-049, making it unlawful for any person to park any vehicle having a capacity of more than one ton, including, but not limited to, truck tractors, on a street within 600 feet of property zoned or used for residential purposes. This resulted in there being very few public streets on which a person can legally park a truck tractor or semitruck.
The City Council approved a motion of direction on this issue on April 5 last year. Currently, there is at least one commercial truck parking business in Killeen, located at 3404 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Other available truck parking locations in the area include oversized parking on South Farm to Market Road 116 in Copperas Cove; AMFR Transportations, LCC on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights; and ProDrive Truck Parking off Interstate 35 in Salado.
According to Killeen’s zoning ordinances, commercial truck parking is a permitted use in the B-4, B-5, M-1 and M-2 zoning districts.
“There are approximately 1,000 acres in Killeen that are zoned for commercial truck parking and are currently undeveloped,” Revelle said. “There is room for approximately 71 locations. A private developer could legally establish a commercial truck parking business in any of these locations by meeting applicable code requirements.”
Aside from zoning, applicable requirements for commercial truck parking require the property to be paved with an all-weather surface, either asphalt or concrete, and must provide the necessary detention for stormwater runoff.
In the presentation, Revelle presented several alternatives for council to consider.
Council members could elect to do nothing and allow the private market to address the need for commercial parking. The council also could partner with a developer and provide financial incentives to facilitate development of commercial truck parking. The council could elect to change zoning ordinances to allow semitruck parking on residential driveways or to allow the use of city property for parking.
Another consideration in Revelle’s presentation was to change the all-weather surface requirement for commercial parking.
Councilman Michael Boyd asked for the results of discussions with the Killeen EDC about resolving the lack of commercial parking, reminding council that it had been a part of his original motion of direction back in April 2022.
“We did have a conversation with KEDC about commercial truck parking,” Revelle said. “We did ask if there was any available space where they could promote and market commercial parking. It is my understanding that they are open to a discussion that could include a place for commercial parking in the existing business park.”
“They’re open to that, but I think we have to consider opportunity costs. If that’s a location we want to consider for commercial truck parking, What else could have gone in there? Maybe something that may provide more jobs, more value to the community.”
Revelle went on to say that he believed the KEDC would be open to seeking a partnership with the city to market a piece of land in the business park.
“That’s the kind of information that I was looking for in the presentation,” Boyd said.
Councilman Jose Segarra reminded the council that this issue comes up every couple of years. He said that the city had an interested person in the past, but it turned out that the opportunity wasn’t really profitable because of liability and insurance for the security of those trucks.
“The market can do a better job with this,” Segarra said. “There are major franchises that come and go from Fort Cavazos that could do this.”
In the end, the recommendation that was approved was to allow the private market to address the demand for commercial truck parking.
