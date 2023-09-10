The Killeen Audit Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss an audit of the city’s Development Services department, in connection to uncollected fees over the past several years.
The meeting was requested by Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who expressed concerns over gaps in the process that have allowed fees charged to developers to go unpaid or uncollected.
During a recent City Council discussion on proposed increases to developer inspection fees, city officials acknowledged that the city hadn’t been consistent in collecting the fees.
City Manager Kent Cagle said one reason may be that some developers went to engineering with their plans, rather than to building inspection, and no one with the city checked to confirm that the fees had been paid.
He said that it wasn’t common, and likely unintentional, and that ultimately the blame lay with the city.
The city claims it has no records regarding how much went uncollected by the city, or the amount that would have been owed by individual developers.
If the five-member audit committee agrees on the need for an internal audit, it will direct City Auditor Matthew Grady to investigate the process and recommend steps to improve it.
In addition to the mayor, the audit committee consists of Councilmen Ramon Alvarez and Michael Boyd, as well as residents Bob Blair and Jack Ralston.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. at Killeen City Hall. Because of the nature of the discussion and the fact that the committee doesn’t constitute a quorum of the City Council, it can and will be closed to the public, per state open meetings law.
Though the city has since implemented a new system in which receipts are required before a developer or builder can move forward with a project, it remains unclear where the former process broke down.
“I want to know what happened to the process, and we need a neutral person to come in and look at it,” Nash-King said Saturday. “We owe it to our residents to make sure it does not happen again.”
Cagle last week said he thought it would be a “great test” for Grady to look into the building inspection fee collection process, adding it was a “good idea” to have an internal audit.
A recent Herald online poll revealed strong public support for an internal audit of the uncollected developer fees.
In an online poll conducted Aug. 27 through Sept. 2, 87% of respondents agreed with the two “yes” answers in the poll, compared to about 10% who agreed with the two “no” responses. Another 3% chose the “unsure” response.
The poll asked, “Do you think the Killeen City Council should call for an audit to investigate unpaid developer fees?”
The response receiving 58% of the response was, “Yes. It’s important to find out how much was unpaid and where the process failed.”
The other “yes” response earned the next-highest vote total with 29%. It read, “Yes. Conducting a thorough investigation is the best way to ensure transparency.”
The two “no” responses focused on the city’s move to a new system and the possibility that the uncollected amount was relatively low.
“I want to go through the process and find out why the process broke down,” Nash-King said Saturday.
She noted that the shortfall caused by the uncollected fees ultimately falls on the taxpayers, which she sees as unacceptable.
“It’s the city’s responsibility to close the gap; the residents have to pick up the tab,” Nash-King said.
Though she favors conducting an internal audit, the mayor doesn’t expect an immediate resolution to the problem.
“I’m not looking for a quick-fix solution,” she said. “I’m looking for the best solution.”
