Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas (CIS) recently announced its employees of the quarter for January — March 2022. Nominated by the CIS program team, Nancy Rodriguez, site coordinator at Bonham Middle School in Temple, and Latoya Francois, site coordinator at the Wheatley Alternative Education Center in Temple, were awarded certificates and gift cards as outstanding members of CIS.
A six-year employee with CIS, Rodriguez was cited for being an outstanding team player. Her award nomination noted she “was always willing to offer a helping hand to her fellow coworkers in any way she can, taking time out of her busy schedule to assist and train others.” Michael Dewees, local CIS executive director said her work ethic and professionalism are two of the reasons Rodriguez was selected for the quarterly honor. “The support Ms. Rodriguez provides to her students is remarkable,” said Dewees. “She goes above and beyond the normal call of duty to provide creative things on her campus for student engagement activities. We are all lucky to have her with us at CIS.”
Francois has been with CIS more than three years and is completely dedicated to the CIS program. “She is a team player, willing to accept assignments, even at an inconvenience to herself, for the benefit of the CIS program,” said Dewees. “Ms. Francois represents CIS very well. She has a positive, professional attitude and demeanor. She has excelled in three different school districts where she was needed by CIS. She has always met her benchmarks and goals in a timely manner.”
In addition to the employees of the quarter, CIS also recognized several other employees. Alline Burley at Ellison High School, Evette Little at Manor Middle School and Thomas Layne at Hay Branch Elementary School were named rookies of the year for their excellent work as first-year employees.
Honored as exemplary staff members were KeAnthony Jackson — Belton High School, Cinnamon Clay — Killeen High School, Malcolm Burvato — Shoemaker High School, Michael Vinet — Temple High School; Jessica Halfmann — Thomas Payne Arnold Elementary School, Bonita Dix — Clifton Park Elementary School, Branden Leshock — Haynes Elementary School, Russell Jenkins — Fairview-Jewell Elementary School, Sallie Blake — Harker Heights Elementary School, Yajaira Velez — Trimmier Elementary School, Oluwaseyi Ighereje — Pershing Park Elementary School and Linda Dias with the central office — food pantry. This distinction was awarded for the employees’ positive attitude, going above and beyond the call of duty, being proactive, serving as team players, their professional manner and meeting the state-mandated benchmarks in a timely manner.
CIS of Greater Central Texas is a local non-profit organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children by helping them achieve success academically and personally. The CIS mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. More than 6,100 students are currently benefitting from CIS services this academic year.
