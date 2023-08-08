Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas (CIS) is asking area residents for donations to its Stuff the Bus school supply drive to help students get the tools they need for school.
Some of the most in-demand supplies are composition notebooks, backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighters and paper.
“CIS provides free school supplies to thousands of underserved students throughout the year,” Michael Dewees, CIS executive director said in a news release. “With clothes, shoes and supplies, back-to-school expenses can be difficult for many families, especially those in the CIS program. Some students are unable to purchase the supplies they need or on their required school supply list. Our school supply drive is crucial in helping students meet those needs.”
CIS offers three ways to “stuff the bus” with school supplies. Donors can use the online fundraising option at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2274200. All funds collected will be used to purchase the necessary items for students in need.
CIS has also set up a wish list on Amazon at https://a.co/6cEQnio which includes notebook dividers, spiral notebooks, combination locks, markers and erasers in addition to the other items listed.
School supply donations are also being accepted at the CIS office located at 4520 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 106 in Killeen.
The school supply drive will continue through August 31.
For more information or a list of more needed school supplies, contact CIS at 254-554-2132.
