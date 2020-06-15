The Killeen Community Center reopened this morning, albeit under a slightly different name: The building has been renamed the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center.
"It is a great feeling to have her being honored for such an event like this," Hereford's brother Freddie Shaw said.
Members of Hereford's family as well as city officials attended a small ceremony outside of the Community Center at 10 a.m. to celebrate the new name. Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra spoke a bit about who Hereford was and what she meant to the city.
"Today we honor one of Killeen's great community servants, Mrs. Rosa Hereford," Segarra said at the start of the ceremony. "Rose Hereford lived a life of teaching. She was an amazing woman who lived in Killeen and taught in Killeen ... and she had a great impact in this community."
In addition to being an educator in Killeen, Hereford made history in Killeen when she became the first woman to be elected to the City Council in 1984. She served a total of six terms from 1984 to 1990 and from 1991 to 1997.
Hereford's family said that, once she took office, she made a point of her tenure on city council to stand up for the little guy, the average resident.
"It's surreal to have the building named after her," Hereford's niece Sylvia Ireland said. "I'm so proud of here."
City councilwoman Shirley Fleming said she began looking for a way to recognize Hereford after she died in November 2019.
In January I sent a request to the mayor that we name something after Rosa Hereford," Fleming said. "And then Mr. (Jim) Kilpatrick (a city councilman) suggested we name our Community Center after Miss Hereford."
Hereford's family said it was especially moving to see her name on the building and to have her be recognized by members of the Killeen City Council.
"I looked up to her because of her integrity, her passion and her compassion for all children and adults," Ireland said. "She had love for everyone."
The Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center is currently open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.
