Early fall is a popular time to take advantage of the cooler weather by getting active, and the Central Texas area has three more upcoming virtual and in-person races for residents to enjoy. Or, enjoy a stroll through Chalk Ridge Falls Park while collecting litter for a bit of community volunteer work. More information on these and a list of live music events below.
Local Events
The Free Forest School of Bell County is inviting local residents to volunteer for the second annual Community Clean-Up at Chalk Ridge Falls Park anytime in between Oct. 2 to 11 to allow for social distancing. Volunteers should bring their own gloves or grabbers, but trash bags will be available at the entrance of the trail for litter pick up throughout the park.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood, is hosting a Fall Demo and Sale Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3. This event is open for all to demonstrate new golf equipment and features 10 percent off purchases of $50 or more.
The Nolanville Fox Trot Virtual 5K Race will be from Oct. 3 to 30. Participants can complete the race anytime they choose in between those dates, but must adhere to the designated course at the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center, 400 Gold Star Ave., Nolanville. Registration is $20 per runner and those that register before Oct. 21 are guaranteed a shirt. Go to www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Nolanville/FoxTrot for more information and to register.
The Fort Hood WIC Clinic is hosting a WIC on Wheels event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 at the Comanche III Community Office, 53301 Drum Song Trail, Fort Hood. Participants will be able to recertify, load benefits, or become qualified at this event. WIC on Wheels will also be available from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at the Clear Creek Exchange, 4250Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood.
The Belton Police Department, 711 E. Second Ave., is hosting its National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6. This event will allow residents to meet members of law enforcement, get information to become involved in future events, and meet other neighbors.
The Oktoberfest 5K Mug Run/Walk will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. Registration is $25 per runner and t-shirts and additional goodies are only guaranteed to those registered by Oct. 2, after which it becomes based upon availability. Following the race there will be an afterparty at Brick and Forge Taproom, 2901 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. Each race participant will receive a coupon for a special pint glass and one Oktoberfest beverage. Go to www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/OktoberfestMugRun to register or for more information.
The Fort Hood Ten-Miler Virtual Run will be from Oct. 11 to 18. Early registration lasts until Oct. 3 and is $20 for DoD and $25 for non-DoD. Normal registration will be from Oct. 4 to 10 and is $25 for DoD and $30 for non-DoD runners. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com or call 254-285-5459 for more information and to register. Each participant gets a t-shirt and a finisher’s medal.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Local Music
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2, Sam Lee Gronaand Kyle Piland from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 4. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to five people and it is free to participate.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Cody Culp from 6 to 8:15 p.m. and Alexis McLaughlin from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 2. The Mike Stanley Band will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 3. Tickets for each night range from $14 to $48 depending on table location and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 and JP with Jon Fox from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Smokinmaxx at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 and American Dreamer at 11 a.m. Oct. 3.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Tracy Byrd will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 State Highway 36, Gatesville. Tickets are $25 per person or $60 for a six-person table reservation and can be purchased athttps://bit.ly/3ng9Fm7.
The Randy Rogers Band with William Beckman will perform at 7:45 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Johnny’s Steaks and BBQ, 301 Thomas Arnold Road, Salado. General admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Go to www.outhousetickets.com/Event/12997-Randy_Rogers_Band for more information.
Family Fun
The 2020 Central Texas Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be every day until Nov. 8 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Admission is $16 per person, kids 2 and under are free. Go to www.sweeteats.com/activities/ for more information.
Fall Days at The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 1. Activities include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, live music, and more. General admission is $9.95 per person with online ticket purchase and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/fall for tickets and more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from Oct. 2 until Oct. 8, will be “Hocus Pocus” at 7:45 p.m. and “The Broken Hearts Gallery” at 9:15 p.m.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Fall Reading Club for all ages and registration runs until Oct. 3 at harkerheights.readsquared.com. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.Normal business hours have resumed and are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Join the Virtual Summer Reading Club for adults, children, and teens, which has been extended until Oct. 31. Download the Reader Zone app and enter code “2e560” to register and track your reading. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 21. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event. Barrow will also host the Mermaid Market as part of the fourth annual Sirena Fest alongside its Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 3. A portion of the proceeds from the Mermaid Market will go toward the construction of an all-abilities playground in Salado.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. This month’s Family Day theme is “Transportation Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3. Go to www.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
