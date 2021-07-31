HARKER HEIGHTS — More than a dozen Chevrolet Corvettes glistened in the sun Saturday as two car clubs teamed up with the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, for a joint event.
The event, called Boots and Bling, featured a car show, food, vendors, a line dance workshop and a concert later in the evening.
The concert, which is expected to start at 8 p.m., is expected to feature blues and Southern soul music, said Carolyn Brown, the owner of the Harker Heights Event Center.
Tickets for the concert cost $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“A lot of people (were) asking for different things, because we were locked up for so long with the COVID, so we thought about a way to bring a lot of the organizations together ... just to have a good time and bring people together,” Brown said.
Phillip Tucker, vice president of the Mid-Texas Corvette Club, and Stanley “Razz” Rasberry, the president of the Capital City Corvette Brothers, gave out awards for the car show early Saturday afternoon.
Each person showing a car paid $20, a fee that went toward helping the sponsors of both car clubs, Tucker explained.
Tucker said the next open car show the club will host will be Sept. 4 during Labor Day weekend at the Harker Heights Community Park.
For information on upcoming events, follow the Harker Heights Event Center. For more information on the services the event center provides, go to https://harkerheightseventcenter.com/.
